Call for immediate return of two-lane junction at Roscam
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is a call for the immediate return of a two-lane junction at Roscam at peak times.
The junction on the Doughiska Road is the main entrance point to four estates in the Roscam area of the city.
City councillors recently agreed on plans to bring back a second lane following demands from local residents.
Local councillor Alan Cheevers, is calling on the Galway City Council Transport Department to start the works before children go back to school:
