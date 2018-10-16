Call for immediate approval of 50 bed unit at Portiuncula Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bed space and overall capacity is reaching critical levels at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

That’s according to Roscommon-Galway T.D Eugene Murphy who is calling for a new 50-bed unit at the hospital to be given the green light.

The Fianna Fáil T.D says the 17 million euro project is ‘shovel-ready’ and only needs the approval of government.

Deputy Murphy visited Portiuncula Hospital in recent days where he says there is bulky equipment in corridors as staff try to manoeuvre their way around and patients are squeezed into wards.

More at 12