Call for Health Minister meeting on Portiuncula maternity services

The Health Minister is being urged to host a cross-party meeting on maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Deputy Claire Kerrane says there’s a huge amount of uncertainty and fear, after high-risk pregnancies were recently transferred away from the facility.

The decision came amid a number of ongoing reviews into the deaths of several babies there, as well as serious harm to others.

Sinn Fein Deputy Kerrane says Minister Jennifer Carroll McNeill needs to host a meeting involving all local TDs, regardless of party or afilliation.