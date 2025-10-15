Call for head and neck cancer treatment centre in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Government is being urged to invest in the development of a dedicated treatment centre for head and neck cancers in Galway.

Salthill-native Senator Gerard Craughwell says patients face significant and avoidable risks due to inadequate access to oncology dental services.

Raising the matter in the Seanad, he said most patients have to travel to Dublin, with some services available in Cork.

He argued the situation is reducing survival rates and leading to compromised quality of life

Independent Senator Craughwell said time is not a luxury that cancer patients can afford as he knows from the experience of his daughter