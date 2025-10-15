  • Services

Services

Call for head and neck cancer treatment centre in Galway

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Call for head and neck cancer treatment centre in Galway
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Government is being urged to invest in the development of a dedicated treatment centre for head and neck cancers in Galway.

Salthill-native Senator Gerard Craughwell says patients face significant and avoidable risks due to inadequate access to oncology dental services.

Raising the matter in the Seanad, he said most patients have to travel to Dublin, with some services available in Cork.

He argued the situation is reducing survival rates and leading to compromised quality of life

Independent Senator Craughwell said time is not a luxury that cancer patients can afford as he knows from the experience of his daughter

More like this:
no_space
Half Galway workers didn't use all annual leave last year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver half of workers in Galway didn't use all their a...

no_space
Local MEP says milestone reached on fairer airline rules

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local MEP says an important milestone has been reac...

no_space
Evolution of ferry services of Inis Mór, Inis Oírr and Inishbofin features in new TG4 series

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new series starting tonight on TG4 will provide an ...

no_space
Approval for 13 new homes in Williamstown despite local objections

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMApproval has been given for 13 new homes in Williamst...

no_space
Gaeltacht Minister to attend sod turning for €9.5m community centre in Maigh Cuilinn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA sod turning ceremony will take place next Monday (O...

no_space
Works begin on site of new Connemara ambulance base

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWorks have finally begun on the site of the new Conne...

no_space
Call for extra services on Clifden-Galway bus route

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's a call for extra services to be added to Bus ...

no_space
Claim SMEs in west at risk of unfair exclusion from EU supports

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSMEs and social enterprises in the west are at risk o...

no_space
Uninsured Killimor man tells court car registered to six-year-old daughter

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA judge has described as ‘bizarre’ a road traffic cas...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up