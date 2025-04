This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s a call for greater investment in Shannon and Knock, to act as a regional counterbalance to Dublin Airport.

Galway East TD Louis O’ Hara believes a full review of state aviation policy is now needed.

He argues that both Shannon and Knock Airports are operating well below their full potential.

Sinn Fein Deputy O’ Hara says there’s too much focus on Dublin – and that has to change.