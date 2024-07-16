Call for Government to fast-track 13 major infrastructure projects in West and Northwest region
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
There’s a call for Government to fast-track 13 major infrastructure projects across the West and Northwest.
The Northern and Western Regional Assembly says the region is now comparable with the least well-off areas in central and southern Europe.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It comes as the region is classed as a “transition region” by the EU – the only area of Ireland to hold the designation.
The NWRA claims that since 2016, The West and North West received less than 6 percent of investment in infrastructure projects worth more than €20m.
And when it comes to projects costing more than €1m, the region has been allocated less than 10 percent.
It’s contrasted those figures with the fact the West and Northwest account for close to 20 percent of the population.
Citing new research, the NWRA is urging Government to introduce a policy of “positive discrimination” to rebalance the scales.
A key part of this would be creating a new Ministry for Regional Development, as has been done in many other countries.
It’s also demanding immediate investment in 13 specific projects in the West and Northwest, that could cost up to €7bn.
They include the reopening of the Western Rail Corridor from Athenry to Collooney.
The NWRA says when it comes to transport infrastructure, the West and Northwest currently rank in the bottom 20 out of over 230 European regions.
The post Call for Government to fast-track 13 major infrastructure projects in West and Northwest region appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
IFA President to attend meeting in Clonberne on Nature Restoration Law
IFA President Francie Gorman is to attend a meeting in Clonberne on Nature Restoration Law. Galwa...
4 Galway companies make Sunday Times Best Places to Work
4 Galway companies have made the Sunday Times Best Places to Work. They are Channel Mechanics Bal...
Galway Gardaí and Interpol involved in arrests regarding theft and money laundering
Galway Gardaí and Interpol have been involved in arrests regarding theft and money laundering. Ac...
TD quizzes Finance Minister on cancelled works on Galway roads
Galway East TD Sean Canney has quizzed the Finance Minister on works being cancelled for Galway r...
New creative project aims to explore solutions to air pollution in Galway city
A €250,000 creative project has been launched in Galway city, aimed at finding solutions to air p...
City Council urged to establish Fanzone for All-Ireland final
The City Council is being urged to establish an official Fanzone for the All-Ireland Final. Galwa...
Clifden lifeboat helps two sailors after yacht gets into difficulty off Roundstone
Clifden lifeboat has helped two sailors whose yacht got into difficulty off Roundstone Their 26ft...
Lally Tours Galway ranked in top 10% Things To Do list on Tripadvisor
Lally Tours has been ranked in the top ten percent of ‘Things To Do’ worldwide. Tripa...
Councillor says national action needed to prevent thousands of trees in Galway from collapsing
Tuam-area councillor Andrew Reddington says a national response is needed to prevent thousands of...