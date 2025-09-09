Call for Garda "blitz" on e-scooters using city footpaths

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s a call for a Garda “blitz” on e-scooters and e-bikes using footpaths across the city.

The matter was raised at City Hall last night by Fine Gael Councillor Shane Forde.

He said they belong on the road as per the law – and not racing around footpaths putting pedestrians at risk.

It was also pointed out that some of these vehicles are modified, allowing them to go much faster than originally intended.

Councillor Forde told David Nevin a few areas are particularly problematic.