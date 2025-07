This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s a call for County Galway to be considered as a host location for meetings of the Council of the European Union next year.

The presidency of the council is currently held by Denmark – but it’ll be held by Ireland from June to December 2026.

And County Cathaoirleach, Fine Gael Councillor David Collins, thinks Galway would be an ideal location.

Councillor Collins says he intends making a case with Tanaiste Simon Harris in the very near future.