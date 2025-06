This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s a call for a full audit of all public parks and council amenities across the city.

Councillor Alan Cheevers thinks it’s vital we ensure all are fully accessible to emergency services.

He argues the need was made quite clear by a recent incident at Merlin Woods.

He says the audit should not only assess current infrastructure but also recommend improvements where access or signage is lacking, ensuring a consistent standard across all facilities.