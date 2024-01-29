Call for free car parking spaces in Ballinasloe to boost local businesses

There’s a call for a limited number of free one-hour parking spaces in Ballinasloe to boost local businesses.

At a meeting of Ballinasloe councillors this week, suggestions were made that non-competitive rates should be introduced for paid parking.





But Councillor Declan Geraghty proposed that a certain number of free one-hour spaces could be of more benefit.

Councillor Geraghty says businesses on the shopping streets are experiencing reduced footfall – and this could help.

