Call for free car parking spaces in Ballinasloe to boost local businesses
There’s a call for a limited number of free one-hour parking spaces in Ballinasloe to boost local businesses.
At a meeting of Ballinasloe councillors this week, suggestions were made that non-competitive rates should be introduced for paid parking.
But Councillor Declan Geraghty proposed that a certain number of free one-hour spaces could be of more benefit.
Councillor Geraghty says businesses on the shopping streets are experiencing reduced footfall – and this could help.
