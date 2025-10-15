  • Services

Call for extra services on Clifden-Galway bus route

Published:

Call for extra services on Clifden-Galway bus route
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s a call for extra services to be added to Bus Eireann’s 419 Clifden to Galway route.

Galway West TD John Connolly has written to the National Transport Authority, arguing the 7:46am bus to Eyre Square is too late for commuters who start work at 8:00am.

He says there’s also an over-capacity issue, with the bus often full and unable to take new passengers.

Dep Connolly says if we want to encourage public transport then the service must be provided.

