This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There is a call to expand the motorhome and campervan park in Portumna.

It hosts 18 parking spots, and Loughrea Councillor Jimmy McClearn says there would be remit to double its capacity due to high demand.

A recent meeting at County Hall heard that the income of the park is less than what it costs to run it.

But Fine Gael Councillor McClearn says it brings enough benefit to the town in terms of tourism to make up for it: