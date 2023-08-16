Call for €8m for stalled regional aquatic centre to be reinvested on east side of city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €8m in funding earmarked for a stalled regional aquatic centre at Cappagh Park should be reinvested on the east side of the city.

That’s the opinion of Councillor Alan Cheevers, as spiralling construction costs mean the Cappagh Park project is now unlikely to proceed.

But the Department of Sport and Tourism has indicated the money can be used for another sports related project.

Councillor Cheevers says there’s been a chronic lack of investment in facilities on the east side over the years.

He thinks the €8m should be ring-fenced for a project – like a public swimming pool – that would serve areas like Roscam, Doughiska and Ballybane.