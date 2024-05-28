Call for delivery of promised pitch

A call has been made for the delivery of sports facilities in the green space at Bothar Waithman in Ballybane which was promised many years ago.

Independent local election candidate, Conor Dowd, said that a sports pitch was supposed to have been installed there over 15 years ago.

“A resident at Bóthar Waithman showed me a small basketball hoop which was installed as an alternative, but this is clearly not an ideal alternative to proper sports facilities.

“It would be great if the councillors we so often hear speak of anti-social behaviour, which to be fair, is usually exaggerated, were as vocal in terms of getting facilities delivered. It is the most basic principle of social science, that where there is a lack of facilities, and therefore a lack of activities for young people to engage in, other issues will follow. Willful negligence in the delivery of essential facilities is behaviour I would consider much more anti-social than some kids involved in misdemeanours,” Mr Dowd added.

Pictured: Still waiting: the green space at Bothar Waithman in Ballybane.