Call for delivery of promised pitch
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
A call has been made for the delivery of sports facilities in the green space at Bothar Waithman in Ballybane which was promised many years ago.
Independent local election candidate, Conor Dowd, said that a sports pitch was supposed to have been installed there over 15 years ago.
“A resident at Bóthar Waithman showed me a small basketball hoop which was installed as an alternative, but this is clearly not an ideal alternative to proper sports facilities.
“It would be great if the councillors we so often hear speak of anti-social behaviour, which to be fair, is usually exaggerated, were as vocal in terms of getting facilities delivered. It is the most basic principle of social science, that where there is a lack of facilities, and therefore a lack of activities for young people to engage in, other issues will follow. Willful negligence in the delivery of essential facilities is behaviour I would consider much more anti-social than some kids involved in misdemeanours,” Mr Dowd added.
Pictured: Still waiting: the green space at Bothar Waithman in Ballybane.
More like this:
Older people ‘isolated’ as bus to day centre stops
Concerns have been raised that failure to provide transport to a day care service for older peopl...
Departed duo honoured as Cathaoirleach’s Awards celebrate Galway community groups
TWO of Galway’s most inspiring citizens – both of whom passed away this year – were honoured last...
Large crowds take part in emergency protest in the city over Israeli strike on Rafah
A large crowd has taken part in this evening’s emergency protest in the city, in response t...
Galway woman describes frightening ordeal of turbulence on Doha to Dublin flight
Passengers who were on-board a flight that experienced severe turbulence on the way to Dublin say...
Objections to fresh plans for high-rise hotel near Galway Docks
Objections have been lodged against fresh plans to build a high-rise hotel near Galway Docks. Pre...
New Zealand’s Ambassador to Ireland to visit Mountbellew this weekend
New Zealand’s Ambassador to Ireland, Trevor Mallard, is to attend the All-Ireland Sheep She...
Junior Gaeltacht Minister to announce Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh winners
Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Thomas Byrne will announce the category winners and overall w...
Brasserie on the Corner wins Restaurant of the Year
Brasserie on the Corner wins three awards including Restaurant of the Year at Yes Chef awards. Th...
Two young Galway chefs advance to semi-finals of culinary competition
Two young Galway chefs advance to the semi-finals of The Euro-Toques Young Chef of the Year Compe...