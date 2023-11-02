Call for defibrillators to be installed in all community pitches in Galway

City Councillor Niall McNelis has called for the installment of defibrillators across all community pitches in Galway.

This comes following a new report showing that almost one-third of heart attack victims who received defibrillation from members of the public last year survived.





Cllr McNelis has also advocated for a database to show where these defibrillators can be found

