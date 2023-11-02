Call for defibrillators to be installed in all community pitches in Galway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
City Councillor Niall McNelis has called for the installment of defibrillators across all community pitches in Galway.
This comes following a new report showing that almost one-third of heart attack victims who received defibrillation from members of the public last year survived.
Cllr McNelis has also advocated for a database to show where these defibrillators can be found
