Call for crash barrier on N84 to be rebuilt after years of waiting
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There’s a renewed call for a crash barrier which was knocked several years ago to be re-built on the N84 Galway to Headford road at Cloughanover.
Fianna Fáil Councillor Mary Hoade has stressed the urgency of the matter to county council officials as this is a very busy stretch of road.
Councillor Hoade says the original commitment to rebuild this barrier wall was made years ago and she is very concerned about the safety of motorists.
