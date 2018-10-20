Call for county council to withdraw backing from proposed Carraroe sewerage plant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Connemara councillor says it’s unacceptable ‘in this day and age’ that the County Council would support a proposed sewerage treatment plant in Carraroe.

Councillor Noel Thomas claims the facility – earmarked for Sruthán Pier – would be a primary treatment plant, meaning it would only process solid waste.

He told this weeks meeting of the Connemara municipal district that such a move is not sufficient to address existing environmental issues.

He likened it to throwing rubbish over a wall – the appearance of doing something, while failing to make the investment needed for a sustainable solution.

Councillor Thomas suggested that Irish Water be told to start the process from scratch until a viable option is put on the table.

Councillor Thomas says the current plan is unacceptable and Irish Water should be held to the same standards as everyone else.