Call for County Council to ensure footpaths are gritted this winter

There’s a demand for Galway County Council to ensure that footpaths in local communities, as well as roads, are gritted this winter.

The call came from Councillor Alastair McKinstry at a meeting of the local authority, as the winter response was debated.





He said areas like schools and healthcare facilities need particular focus.

Green Party Councillor McKinstry says the current priority is just cars – and that has to change.

