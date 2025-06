This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There are calls for a full audit of traffic lights sequences across the city.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says he’s concerned about long delays at key junctions.

He believes some poorly sequenced lights are causing unnecessary congestion and frustration for all motorists.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Cheevers says this is a short term measure while Galway waits for other services: