There’s a call for a clampdown over the sheer volume of vape shops opening up in Galway City.

The matter been raised at City Hall by Councillor Mike Crowe, who wanted to know if stricter control could be brought in via planning regulations.

At present, they’re treated the same as any other retail shop.

But Councillor Crowe told John Morley that should change.