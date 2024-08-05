Call for City Council to “work harder” to tackle illegal dumping
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
Galway City Council needs to work a little harder to tackle illegal dumping within the city boundaries.
That’s according to Fianna Fail Councillor Alan Cheevers.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
He thinks money must be ringfenced in the annual budget to install and maintain CCTV at not just council recycling facilities, but also dumping blackspots.
Councillor Cheevers says dumpers aren’t being caught and a fortune is being spent on cleaning up after them.
The post Call for City Council to “work harder” to tackle illegal dumping appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Independent Deputy welcomes commitment to discuss the lack of services supporting Meelick Weir as a tourist destination
Independent TD Sean Canney has welcomed a decision by Waterways Ireland regarding Meelick Weir an...
MEP lashes EU proposal to reduce agricultural produce Promotion Budget
MEP Ciaran Mullooly says the European Commission’s proposal to reduce the Promotion Budget ...
Galway Man completes five day 240 kilometer charity cycle for Irish Kidney Association
A Galway man yesterday completed a five-day 240-kilometer charity cycle for the Irish Kidney Asso...
Galway primary principal’s new book helps give voice to next generation
The principal of a pioneering Galway primary school has a new book that looks at how the world ca...
Family and friends honour popular teen who lost his life to meningitis
The family and friends of a hugely popular young Galway man who lost his life to meningitis got t...
Galway players impress for Ireland Touch Rugby
Galway provided no shortage of players and coaches as Ireland enjoyed a degree of success in the ...
Hidden Heritage Conference celebrates 200 years of Roundstone’s story
Roundstone Community Centre buzzed with excitement as it hosted the Roundstone’s Hidden Heritage ...
Teen teams take part in tournament to honour brave mother and former youth worker
The former work colleagues of a young Galway mother who passed away three years ago following a c...
New book serves as a guide to shooting enthusiasts – both novice and experienced
A Connemara-based crack shot is aiming for the bullseye with his debut publication – a shooting g...