Call for City Council to scrap "dead duck" Christmas Park and Ride due to massive losses

Call for City Council to scrap "dead duck" Christmas Park and Ride due to massive losses
There’s a call for Galway City Council to scrap Christmas Park and Ride – which has been described as a “dead duck”.

At City Hall this week, Fine Gael Councillor Shane Forde pointed out it made a huge and unsustainable loss last year.

He said he cannot understand why it’s going ahead this year, despite losing more than €100,000 in 2023.

Others suggested that it should stay – but only if financial losses are subsidised by the National Transport Authority.

Councillor Forde says Galway City Council has a limited budget and it cannot afford to lose €100,000.

