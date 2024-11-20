Call for City Council to scrap "dead duck" Christmas Park and Ride due to massive losses

There’s a call for Galway City Council to scrap Christmas Park and Ride – which has been described as a “dead duck”.

At City Hall this week, Fine Gael Councillor Shane Forde pointed out it made a huge and unsustainable loss last year.

He said he cannot understand why it’s going ahead this year, despite losing more than €100,000 in 2023.

Others suggested that it should stay – but only if financial losses are subsidised by the National Transport Authority.

Councillor Forde says Galway City Council has a limited budget and it cannot afford to lose €100,000.