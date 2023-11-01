  • Services

Services

Call for city council to make greater effort to tackle blocked gullies

Published:

Call for city council to make greater effort to tackle blocked gullies
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/wmdyz8/cheeversgullies.mp3
Share story:

There are calls for Galway City Council to introduce a maintenance plan for drainage gullies across the city.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says after heavy rainfall, many vital roads in the city network, as well as housing estates, are being flooded because of blocked gullies.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

He says a full maintenance plan needs to be put in place.

The post Call for city council to make greater effort to tackle blocked gullies appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Detection rate for speeding in Galway down by half in past year

The detection rate for speeding offences has tumbled by more than half in the space of a year, a ...

no_space
Sinn Féin to host Gaeltacht People’s Assembly in Connemara on Irish Unity

Sinn Féin is to hold a Gaeltacht People’s Assembly on Irish Unity later this month (Nov 27th) in ...

no_space
Galway’s AMACH! LGBT receives highest funding allocation under national scheme

Galway’s AMACH! LGBT has been awarded €70,000 under a national funding call. It’s the...

no_space
New traffic lights switched on at Cregmore Bridge

The new traffic lights at Cregmore Bridge have been turned on today (Tuesday, 31st October). The ...

no_space
Biorbic’s Biobus makes a stop in Galway City

A first of its kind Biobus is currently touring Ireland to raise awareness about the bioeconomy. ...

no_space
Michael Duffy from Circular Road wins Best Garden in the city for second year running

Michael Duffy from Circular Road has won Best Garden in the city for the second year running whil...

no_space
County Council to sit down with NTA over substandard bus services to Loughrea

Galway County Council is to sit down with the National Transport Authority to discuss substandard...

no_space
World Conference of Screenwriters to be held in Galway next year

Next year’s World Conference of Screenwriters will be held in Galway. Hundreds of screenwri...

no_space
Wind warning in place for Galway Wednesday morning as Storm Ciarán arrives

A status yellow wind warning comes into place for Galway early tomorrow morning as Storm Ciarán a...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up