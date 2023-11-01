Call for city council to make greater effort to tackle blocked gullies
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There are calls for Galway City Council to introduce a maintenance plan for drainage gullies across the city.
Councillor Alan Cheevers says after heavy rainfall, many vital roads in the city network, as well as housing estates, are being flooded because of blocked gullies.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
He says a full maintenance plan needs to be put in place.
The post Call for city council to make greater effort to tackle blocked gullies appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Detection rate for speeding in Galway down by half in past year
The detection rate for speeding offences has tumbled by more than half in the space of a year, a ...
Sinn Féin to host Gaeltacht People’s Assembly in Connemara on Irish Unity
Sinn Féin is to hold a Gaeltacht People’s Assembly on Irish Unity later this month (Nov 27th) in ...
Galway’s AMACH! LGBT receives highest funding allocation under national scheme
Galway’s AMACH! LGBT has been awarded €70,000 under a national funding call. It’s the...
New traffic lights switched on at Cregmore Bridge
The new traffic lights at Cregmore Bridge have been turned on today (Tuesday, 31st October). The ...
Biorbic’s Biobus makes a stop in Galway City
A first of its kind Biobus is currently touring Ireland to raise awareness about the bioeconomy. ...
Michael Duffy from Circular Road wins Best Garden in the city for second year running
Michael Duffy from Circular Road has won Best Garden in the city for the second year running whil...
County Council to sit down with NTA over substandard bus services to Loughrea
Galway County Council is to sit down with the National Transport Authority to discuss substandard...
World Conference of Screenwriters to be held in Galway next year
Next year’s World Conference of Screenwriters will be held in Galway. Hundreds of screenwri...
Wind warning in place for Galway Wednesday morning as Storm Ciarán arrives
A status yellow wind warning comes into place for Galway early tomorrow morning as Storm Ciarán a...