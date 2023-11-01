There are calls for Galway City Council to introduce a maintenance plan for drainage gullies across the city.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says after heavy rainfall, many vital roads in the city network, as well as housing estates, are being flooded because of blocked gullies.





He says a full maintenance plan needs to be put in place.

The post Call for city council to make greater effort to tackle blocked gullies appeared first on Galway Bay FM.