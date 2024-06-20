Call for “certainty” from HSE over future plan for Clifden Hospital once new amalgamated nursing unit is completed
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There’s a call for “certainty” from the HSE over future plans for Clifden Hospital, once a long-awaited new nursing unit is built.
Planning permission is currently being sought for the 40 bed unit, which will amalgamate Clifden Hospital and St. Annes Nursing Unit into one facility.
Clifden Hospital has long been plagued by staffing difficulties, but more recently the HSE has been successful in recruiting staff.
Councillor Eileen Mannion told John Morley the hospital building could continue to provide a range of vital services after the new unit is built.
