Call for bilingual signage for Claregalway and Annagh Hill to be raised with Transport and Gaeltacht Ministers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Transport Shane Ross and Gaeltacht Minister Sean Kyne are to be urged to introduce bilingual signs on major roadways approaching Claregalway and other such Gaeltacht areas.

A meeting of Tuam area councillors heard there is zero flexibility with regard to such signs due to the Irish Language Act.

Councillor Mary Hoade said the Baile Chláir signage on the motorway is a major concern for people from outside the area trying to access Claregalway.

Councillor Peter Roche said the same issue occurs in the Annagh Hill area which he argued is ‘so dispersed from the Gaeltacht’.

Officials advised the call for bilingual signage can only be addressed through the current legislation.

