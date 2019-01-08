Call for adjustment of traffic lights in Tuam to improve traffic flow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a call for traffic lights to be adjusted in Tuam to take into account the effect of the opening of the bypass on the town.

Councillor Billy Connelly says drivers are experiencing problems with traffic flow in a number of areas, such as Weir Road and Ballygaddy Road.

It’s as resurfacing works are nearing completion along a section of the N17 through the town.

More at 4