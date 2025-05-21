  • Services

Call for additional funds for camper van park in Portumna

Call for additional funds for camper van park in Portumna
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s a call for funds collected from the camper van park in Portumna to be ringfenced for its upkeep and possible expansion.

The matter was raised at a meeting this week by Councillor Ivan Canning.

He was informed that based on the charges brought in from the 18 spaces over the year, it’s actually subsidized.

But Councillor Canning is confident that’s not true – because he says the park is constantly over-capacity, and therefore brings in much more money in reality.

 

