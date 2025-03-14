  • Services

Call for action on 'lethal' junction on N83 in Claregalway

Call for action on 'lethal' junction on N83 in Claregalway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s a call for action on a ‘lethal’ junction on the N83 in Claregalway.

At County Hall this week, Councillor Tomas Grealish wanted to know what could be done with the Cahergowan Junction.

A pedestrian in his 50’s died near the location last week after being hit by a bus.

Council engineers pledged to look at the issue and advised it would likely be considered a minor works project.

Councillor Grealish says whatever is done, there must be an improvement.

