Call for action on 'lethal' junction on N83 in Claregalway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
There’s a call for action on a ‘lethal’ junction on the N83 in Claregalway.
At County Hall this week, Councillor Tomas Grealish wanted to know what could be done with the Cahergowan Junction.
A pedestrian in his 50’s died near the location last week after being hit by a bus.
Council engineers pledged to look at the issue and advised it would likely be considered a minor works project.
Councillor Grealish says whatever is done, there must be an improvement.