Call for action on "free for all" camper-van parking in Salthill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council is to consider greater enforcement against “free for all” camper-van parking in Salthill.

A meeting this week heard that the vehicles are regularly parked in busy public areas and along residential streets in large numbers, while Salthill’s three caravan parks sit half empty.

And councillors argued there’s little point having byelaws on camper-vans, when there is very little enforcement.

Management at City Hall said they’d investigate and see if more could be done to address the problem.

Councillor Clodagh Higgins says it’s about making sure Salthill is accessible for everyone.