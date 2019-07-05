Caitríona launches third album

Caitríona Ní Cheannabháin from Carna will launch her third album, Queen of Connemara: Songs from the Mist, at Peacocke’s, Maam Cross, this Friday, July 5.

The album includes songs in English and Irish, among them Queen of Connemara, Lady of Knock, Heaven around Galway Bay, An Spailpín Fánach and Tá mo Chleamhnas Déanta.

Caitríona began singing in childhood and was just 12 years old when she recorded her first tape with her late dad, Michael. He’d been asked by the Connemara publishing house Cló-Iar Chonnacht to record an album and was happy to as long as Caitríona was involved.

Later, as a sean-nós singer, Caitríona won the women’s competition in Oireachtas na Gaeilge three times.

A fan of gospel and country music as well as traditional, she has featured on TG4’s Glór Tíre with Gerry Guthrie as her mentor. And she has shared the stage with Daniel O’Donnell on his Opry series for TG4 as well as with Mick Flavin and Derek Ryan.

