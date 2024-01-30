Cabinet to discuss increased funding for areas impacted by storm damage
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
Cabinet is set to discuss increased funding for the humanitarian scheme set aside for areas, including Galway, impacted by recent storms
Huge numbers of homeowners and businesses have applied for aid – after Storms Babet, Ciaran and Debi last year.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Parts of Galway city, Clarinbridge, Oranmore and Kinvara were particularly affected, with some business owners only recently able to secure funding.
In October it was announced that businesses could apply for up to 100 thousand euro to repair the damage caused by the storms
The Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney will bring a memo topping up the amount of money available to the humanitarian schemes after Storms Babet and Ciaran late last year.
The floods and high winds badly damaged businesses across the country, with huge damage recorded in Cork, Louth and Galway in particular.
The Cabinet originally approved 5.3 million euro for the scheme but this will be topped up by an addition 5.7 million bringing the total fund to 11 million euro.
It’s believed that this is due to the larger than expected number of applicants with the entitlements of the recipients unlikely to change.
The post Cabinet to discuss increased funding for areas impacted by storm damage appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Boil Water notice issued for 2,000 people in Kinvara from tomorrow morning
A boil water notice will come into effect for over 2,000 residents of Kinvara from 9AM tomorrow m...
Streets of Galway don new bunting in preparation for city’s newest festival
The streets of the city are donning new bunting, after today’s launch event for Galway̵...
Keith Finnegan to retire from Galway Bay fm in April after 34 years of broadcasting
Keith Finnegan is to retire from Galway Bay fm in April after 34 years of broadcasting The 62 yea...
World-renowned genocide scholar to deliver public lecture at University of Galway
One of the world’s foremost experts on genocide will deliver a public lecture at the Univer...
Galway and Cork most popular destinations for people relocating
Galway and Cork were by far the most popular destinations for people who have relocated since the...
Changing Places facility on Salthill Prom finally opens
Access for All Galway has confirmed that the Changing Places facility along the Prom in Salthill ...
Call for free car parking spaces in Ballinasloe to boost local businesses
There’s a call for a limited number of free one-hour parking spaces in Ballinasloe to boost...
Public info day this Wednesday in Barnaderg on planned Cooloo Wind Farm
A public information day will take place this Wednesday in Barnaderg, organised by the company be...
Ballinasloe woman announced outright winner of Her Sports Community Award
Ballinasloe’s Carmel Grealy has been announced as the outright winner of the prestigious He...