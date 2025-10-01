Cabinet to discuss €3bn plan for semiconductor "megasite" in Oranmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Cabinet is set to discuss a plan to develop a €3bn semiconductor “megasite” in Oranmore.

The project would attempt to woo investment from international semiconductor giants like Intel, TSMC and Nvidia.

It was announced during the summer that the plan would be brought before a cabinet meeting “in the coming weeks”.

Weeks have turned into months, but speaking in the Dáil, Minister Peter Burke told Galway East TD Albert Dolan that a memo is due shortly.

Fianna Fail Deputy Dolan says this could be a huge game-changer for the entire region.