  • Services

Services

Cabinet to approve Emergency Humanitarian Aid Scheme for Galway and other counties impacted by Storm Bert

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Cabinet to approve Emergency Humanitarian Aid Scheme for Galway and other counties impacted by Storm Bert
Share story:

Cabinet is expected to approve grant relief for businesses and other groups in Galway and other areas, who were impacted by Storm Bert.

The Cabinet will today be asked to approve the opening of an Emergency Humanitarian Aid Scheme.

It’s aimed at small businessness, community, voluntary and sporting bodies damaged by floods during the extreme weather which hit Cork, Donegal, Galway, and Kerry last weekend.

Once the scheme is approved, affected groups can apply for relief through the Irish Red Cross website.

 

More like this:
no_space
MADRA invites donations for annual Dog's Dinner Appeal

MADRA is asking the public for donations toward its annual Dog's Dinner Appeal. The Connemara-bas...

no_space
Tuam carer recognised at national Care Awards

A Tuam carer has been recognised at the Nursing Home Ireland Care Awards. Brian McNamara, who wor...

no_space
Galway Simon appeals for help to prevent trauma of homelessness this Christmas

Mark Anthony is now an Assistant Shop Manager with Galway Simon – but he also knows what it’s lik...

no_space
Aran pub refused go ahead for extension

A proposed extension to a hugely popular public house on Inis Mór has been rejected by Galway Cou...

no_space
General Election will see record number of female candidates seeking Dáil seat

By Aoibhe Connolly With new legislation requiring that political parties reach a quota of 40% ...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala approves Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road despite resident objections

An Bord Pleanala has upheld approval for a high-rise Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road, d...

no_space
Seven Galway stores recognised at Londis Retailing Excellence Awards 2024

Seven Galway stores have been recognised at this year’s Londis Retailing Excellence Awards. The a...

no_space
Preliminary works now underway at Tuam Mother and Baby Home site ahead of full excavation

Preliminary site work is now underway at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home site. They're laying the g...

no_space
Bus shelter to be installed in Headford town at the end of January

A bus shelter is to be installed in Headford town at the end of January The bus shelter is schedu...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up