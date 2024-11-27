Cabinet to approve Emergency Humanitarian Aid Scheme for Galway and other counties impacted by Storm Bert

Cabinet is expected to approve grant relief for businesses and other groups in Galway and other areas, who were impacted by Storm Bert.

The Cabinet will today be asked to approve the opening of an Emergency Humanitarian Aid Scheme.

It’s aimed at small businessness, community, voluntary and sporting bodies damaged by floods during the extreme weather which hit Cork, Donegal, Galway, and Kerry last weekend.

Once the scheme is approved, affected groups can apply for relief through the Irish Red Cross website.