Cabinet Minister to officially open Supermac’s at Dublin Airport

Cabinet Minister Darragh O’ Brien will officially cut the red ribbon on Supermac’s at Dublin Airport today.

The event will also be attended by Ireland rugby player and Ballinasloe native, Beibhinn Parsons, and Galway LGFA captain, Ailbhe Davoren.





The new outlet is located in the mezzanine area of Terminal 2 and offers Supermacs, Papa John’s, and Supersubs.

The Supermac’s franchise currently has 120 outlets across the country.

