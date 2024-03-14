Galway County Council is to write to a Cabinet Minister to seek his intervention on stalled N59 upgrade works.

While some sections have been done, others have languished for years due to environmental issues.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

And a meeting of Connemara councillors this week heard claims that the NPWS seems to have now “walked away” from its vital role in the ongoing process.

It was agreed by councillors that they’ve been left with no option but to appeal directly to Local Government Minister Darragh O’ Brien.

Councillor Tom Welby says the NPWS seems to have walked away – and no-one knows why.

The post Cabinet Minister to be asked to intervene in stalled N59 upgrade works appeared first on Galway Bay FM.