Cabinet Minister critical in response to Mairead Farrell on people “having no choice” but to emigrate

A Cabinet Minister has criticised Sinn Fein policy in a response to claims from Deputy Mairead Farrell that many people “have no choice” but to emigrate.

She said many in Australia are “homesick” and keen to move home but cannot due to high rents and the rising cost of buying a home.





Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell said many people just can’t see themselves as being able to set up a life in Ireland, even if they want to.

But while Minister Pascal Donohue accepted more homes are needed, he took aim at Sinn Fein’s policy on rents.

