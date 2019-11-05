Breaking News
CAB carries out major operation in Tuam town
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Criminal Assets Bureau has carried out a search in Tuam targeting the assets and activities of a member of an Organised Crime Gang involved in burglary and theft.
The operation relates to the theft of high end vehicles and machinery across the country.
The search by CAB, assisted by the Regional Armed Support Unit, Western Region took place at a house in Tuam this morning.
Documents relating to accounts, and the purchase of vehicles and property were seized.
A Revenue Assessment for approximately half a million euro has been served on an individual.
Book of condolence at City Hall for Gay Byrne
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard has opened a Book of Condolence at City Hall in memory of Gay Byrne
The broadcaster, one of the best known voices in Ireland, died yesterday at the age of 85 after a long battle with cancer
The book will be available for members of the public to sign at reception in City Hall on College Road during opening hours until Friday
Roscommon Galway TD calls for childrens allowance to be withheld when children don’t attend school
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Roscommon/Galway TD has called for child benefit to be withheld from parents whose children are not attending school.
Independent TD Denis Naughten says one in eight primary school children miss at least 20 days of school per year.
It comes as the Child and Family Agency Tusla launched a new initiative for the month of November to encourage better attendance.
Deputy Naughten has welcomed the efforts, but believes child benefit should also be used as a tool to boost attendances
New high level Galway course to help organisations access EU funding
A new course is to begin in the Galway Technology Centre later this month which aims to assist organisations which access EU funding.
The course is primarily targeted at local authorities, business development groups, education and research bodies and the Atlantic Economic Corridor Officers.
The Northern and Western Regional Assembly (NWRA), GTC and the Irish College in Leuven, Belgium have teamed up to host the programme.
The course will include visits to the EU Commission, EU Parliament, and various other European institutions focused on innovation, entrepreneurship and partnership.
The programme, which spans three months, will run from November 22nd and will include a three-day lecture series at the Irish Collge in Leuven in Belgium.
For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…