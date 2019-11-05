CAB carries out major operation in Tuam town

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Criminal Assets Bureau has carried out a search in Tuam targeting the assets and activities of a member of an Organised Crime Gang involved in burglary and theft.

The operation relates to the theft of high end vehicles and machinery across the country.

The search by CAB, assisted by the Regional Armed Support Unit, Western Region took place at a house in Tuam this morning.

Documents relating to accounts, and the purchase of vehicles and property were seized.

A Revenue Assessment for approximately half a million euro has been served on an individual.