Byelaws will protect west’s lakes from pike

Galway’s treasured lakes have secured special designations aimed at protecting wild salmon and trout.

The Government has signed new bye-laws that protect seven waters across Ireland as ‘Designated Salmonoid Waters’, including Loughs Corrib, Mask and Carra in the Galway Fishery District.

The move has been welcomed by Lough Corrib Angling Federation, which represents 13 trout angling clubs around Lough Corrib in Galway and South Mayo.

The designation means that the lakes and their tributaries will be managed primarily as brown trout and salmon waters.

Minister of State with responsibility for Inland Fisheries Ireland, (IFI), Seán Canney, the Galway East Independent TD, said it was an important initiative for the West of Ireland.

His predecessor, now the Gaeltacht Minister of State and Chief Whip, Seán Kyne (FG) was instrumental in bringing about the new bye-laws, which came about following a public consultation.

“The bye-law relates to seven limestone lakes which are quite unique in terms of topography and trout habitat and have long been managed as wild brown trout fisheries via established stock management programmes. From that perspective, I considered that these waters are especially important,” said Minister Kyne, the Galway West TD.

Environment Minister Richard Bruton signed the bye-laws last week.

Local angers have hailed the bye-law, which explicitly prohibits the transfer of fish of any species into these waters without the prior written consent of Inland Fisheries Ireland.

