Bust of Nobel Peace Laureate Liu Xiaobo dedicated at University of Galway

Published:

Bust of Nobel Peace Laureate Liu Xiaobo dedicated at University of Galway
Bust of Nobel Peace Laureate Liu Xiaobo dedicated at University of Galway

A bronze bust of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo has been donated to the Irish Centre for Human Rights at University of Galway.

It was commissioned by Art for Human Rights and Human Rights in China in a special tribute to the poet and human rights defender.


The art piece is the first bronze bust of the late Nobel Prize Laureate to be placed on a university campus anywhere in the world.

It will have a permanent home in the Irish Centre for Human Rights.

