Businesses urged to attend EU funding workshop in the city's Porter Shed

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Local enterprises are being encouraged to attend an event this Friday in the city’s Porter Shed regarding European Funding opportunities.

The event is in partnership with Galway Culture Company and has a mixture of workshops along with talks from MEP Maria Walsh and Teresa Lennon of the Irish Regions European Office.

It will also hear from EU funding experts representing the WDC, WestBIC and the Northern and Western Regional Assembly

It will explore pathways to EU funding, successful projects and opportunities for regional development

It’s a hybrid event, meaning it can be attended in-person at Porter Shed a Dó or online, running from 9:30 on Friday morning until 1pm

 

