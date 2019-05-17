Businesses happy with progress of Shop St surface works

Galway City Tribune – Business leaders have praised the progress of the large-scale construction work currently being carried out on Shop Street’s cobbles.

Galway City Business Association member Anthony Ryan, the Managing Director of Anthony Ryans said: “The works absolutely had to be done. On a rainy day the streets would be flooded. It had to be repaired and the sooner the better . All the shops here on our end of Shop Street are really happy with how it’s progressing.”

There were fears that business may be disrupted by construction, however Mr Ryan said everything is being done to prevent this.

“Our experience so far has been very positive . . . I was very worried about it but that was unfounded. The contractors have worked with us every day and made sure we have access to our store” he said.

Mayor Niall McNelis said the condition of the area and underground services has made the work on Shop Street a slow process.

“It is so important that this work is done. The reason it is moving at such a slow pace is the amount of services needed.”

