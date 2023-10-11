Business owners in Tuam have raised concerns over a problematic alleyway between Shop Street and O’Tooles car park.

The alleyway, which has been labelled a ‘ghetto’ by councillors, is unlit and workers feel intimated by those who gather there.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Councillor Pete Roche has blamed bad decision making by the council, and says it needs to take ownership of the problem.

He says the public needs to be protected.

https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/qmncm8/petealley.mp3

The post Business owners raise concerns over problematic alleyway in Tuam appeared first on Galway Bay FM.