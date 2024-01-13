Business owners ‘left with no Government help’ after Storm Debi

-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 3 minutes read
There will be no businesses operating in Clarinbridge by the middle of this year unless urgent action is taken immediately to address flooding in the village.
That was the warning from Fianna Fáil Councillor Martina Kinane, who said business owners had received no help in the wake of terrible damage caused by Storm Debi last November.
Some local businesses had decided to close permanently, including one which she recently learned had taken the decision not to reopen this January.
“I’m really, really concerned about the viability of the business community. The Government has to address this. There’s an anomaly around the humanitarian funding that is just shocking,” she told this week’s Loughrea Municipal District meeting.
“One business has eight people working for him, how the guy is standing I don’t know. He’s still waiting for help. I’m hoping to raise this with it with the Minister for Finance Michael McGrath.”
The councillor said with the heavy rain during Christmas, businesses were issuing WhatsApp messages begging the local community to come out and place sandbags outside their premises.
The lack of correspondence from Galway County Council over support for the devastated owners was “shocking”, she fumed.
“Action has to be taken now. We can’t wait any longer. I don’t know how much longer they will stay opened. In four or five months’ time we may not have a business community in Clarinbridge.”
News that the director of services in charge of flooding was leaving his post was a further blow to any progress being made, she insisted.
She tabled a motion calling on Galway County Council to assign a member of staff to address short-term measures to alleviate flooding in the village and singled out businesses such as in The Bridge Centre in the village, and Moran’s on the Weir, that needed support.
Cllr Joe Byrne said the motion should be extended to all areas in South Galway, pointing out that 26 businesses and homes had been flooded in Kinvara during the same storm.
Flood gates arranged for premises on the quays should be increased in height as they had not stopped rising water when Debi arrived.
The Fine Gael representative said water levels in South Galway were rising at worrying levels over the last two months.
Cllr Shane Curley (FF) asked if a survey of water tables could be undertaken in the municipal district and those that are blocked cleared. A road near his home was flooded as a result of a closed or clogged water table.
Executive Engineer Gerard Haugh said if Galway County Council had extra funding, this was a task they would like to look at to fund a specialised crew but all their budget was already allocated.
The motion was passed unanimously.
(Photo by Joe O’Shaughnessy: Some of the furniture and contents of Poppyseed Cafe in Clarinbridge which was flooded during Storm Debi).
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Eight awards for Galway schools at BT Young Scientist and technology Exhibition
Galway schools have won eight awards at the 60th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition. Fi...
Installation of new Church of Ireland Dean of Tuam to take place tomorrow
St Mary’s Cathedral in Tuam will host the service of the installation of the new Dean of Tu...
President Higgins unveils new James Joyce Plaque at Rahoon Cemetery
A plaque honouring the work of James Joyce has been unveiled at Rahoon Cemetery by President Mich...
Work on Dexcom plant in County Galway to start this month
US multinational Dexcom will start groundworks at its €300m manufacturing plant at a site in Athe...
Private operator offers solution to Loughrea bus crux
The Minister for Transport has been urged to take up an offer from private bus operator Citylink ...
UHG issues public appeal as hospital remains under very significant pressure
UHG has issued a public appeal as the hospital remains under very significant pressure. Those att...
Public consultation launched on national plan to protect Hen Harrier habitats, including in Galway
A public consultation has been launched on national plans to protect Hen Harrier habitats, includ...
Lucky Galway winner scoops €50,000 with Prize Bonds
A lucky Galway winner has scooped fifty thousand euro in this week’s Prize Bonds draw. The ...
Disruption to water supply in Tiernee and Lettermore areas
There will be disruption to the water supply in the Tiernee and Lettermore areas of Connemara for...