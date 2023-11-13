Business owners in Clarinbridge left devastated after Storm Debi

Business owners in Clarinbridge have been left devastated after Storm Debi hit the country in the early hours of this morning.

East Galway, and many other parts of the country, endured a red wind alert last night, but it was the flooding that caused the most damage for businesses and households.





Financial support is being made available for householders affected by flooding in Galway according to Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys

She has confirmed the income-tested Humanitarian Assistance Scheme will be offered to those who suffered damage in the wake of Storm Debi.

Minister Humphreys says the scheme will be extended to other affected areas as required.

Our reporter Sarah Slevin spoke to these business owners:





