Business owners in Clarinbridge label storm damage as "horror show"

Published:


Business owners in Clarinbridge are labelling the storm damage there as a ‘horror show’.

It was one of the worst hit areas in the country by Storm Debi – with flooding in the area destroying premises.


Our reporter Sarah Slevin visited Clarinbridge to talk to business owners in the midst of the clean-up:

