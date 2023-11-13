Business owners in Clarinbridge are labelling the storm damage there as a ‘horror show’.

It was one of the worst hit areas in the country by Storm Debi – with flooding in the area destroying premises.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Our reporter Sarah Slevin visited Clarinbridge to talk to business owners in the midst of the clean-up:

The post Business owners in Clarinbridge label storm damage as “horror show” appeared first on Galway Bay FM.