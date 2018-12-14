Business groups backing indoor market application

Galway City Tribune: City business representative groups have come out in support of plans for the proposed indoor artisan food market in the former Connacht Tribune printworks on Market Street.

Business leaders believe the food hall will enhance Galway’s reputation as a food destination.

Council planners are expected to make a decision next week on the plans by property developer and investor Michael Maye to use the former printworks as an indoor licenced food hall/market with dining space and as an occasional event space.

Galway Chamber, the Galway City Business Association, the Latin Quarter, Woodquay Traders and Galway Food Festival have all come out in support of the application.

Michelin star chef JP McMahon has also backed the plan on behalf of Food on the Edge.

“If approved, the food hall will greatly enhance Galway’s offering as a food destination and further promote it as a great place to vision. It will provide opportunities for local suppliers to bring their products to Galway locals and visitors alike,” Mr McMahon said in a letter of support to the Council.

Dave Hickey, President of Galway Chamber, said the organisation also supports the planning application.

The Latin Quarter group said: “This exciting new development will enhance the area and region and expand Galway’s reputation, both nationally and internationally, as a successful proactive food destination.

“It will attract and afford growers and producers an opportunity to display their products.”

Those sentiments were echoed by the directors of the Galway City Business Association, Galway Food Festival and the Woodquay Traders group.

