Business Energy Upgrades Scheme upgrades welcome

The official launch of the Business Energy Upgrades Scheme has been warmly welcomed by Galway East TD and Junior Minister Seán Canney, who called it ‘a powerful step forward for Irish businesses’.
The scheme offers rapid approval for a wide range of energy upgrade supports for small and medium-sized businesses.
Developed by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), the initiative significantly expands the availability of grant funding for energy efficiency investments across the commercial sector.
“This is a powerful step forward for Irish businesses, particularly SMEs, who are on the frontline of delivering sustainable change in communities across the country,” Minister Canney said.
“The Business Energy Upgrades Scheme represents a practical and accessible way for companies to invest in cost-saving and emissions-reducing technologies that strengthen both their bottom line and Ireland’s climate future.
“The dramatic increase in uptake of business energy supports in recent years clearly shows that Irish businesses want to be part of the solution.
“With over €150 million in grant support approved to more than 7,500 businesses in just three years, the momentum is strong — and this new scheme will help accelerate it further.”
The Business Energy Upgrades Scheme complements existing supports including the Support Scheme for Energy Audits (SSEA), the Non-Domestic Microgeneration Grant, and other tailored support grants such as the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat and the EXEED Grant Scheme.
These combined efforts ensure that businesses of all sizes have the tools and funding needed to reduce energy costs and improve sustainability.
Businesses can access information about the scheme and apply for grants at: www.seai.ie/grants/business-grants/rapid-approval.
Pictured: Minister Sean Canney.
