Bushypark-native, former Senator, and successful Irish-American businessman Billy Lawless has died in Chicago at the age of 73.

After moving there in the late 90s, he built a hugely successful restaurant business in the US, and was well known as a champion of the undocumented Irish.

In 2016, he was appointed to the Seanad by then Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

Former Broadcaster at Galway Bay FM, Keith Finnegan, was a close friend of Billy Lawless and says his legacy is enormous.