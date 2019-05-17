Busari, Fernandez and Flaherty score as Salthill Devon capture SFAI U-16 Cup

Midleton FC 1

Salthill Devon 3

Salthill Devon made history in Turners Cross last weekend when they captured the SFAI U-16 Cup title.

Salthill and Midleton looked focused but both started very nervously. As the game settled down Salthill attacked down both wings incessantly, causing problems for the Midleton defence.

James Busari on the left with his dazzling skills on the right wing with Aaron Dossen gave his fullback a torrid time, early on.

As the game went on the Midleton keeper was the busier and pulled off some impressive saves to deny Salthill a score

Salthill Devon took the lead on 20 minutes when James Busari and ran on to a through ball played by Callum Loomes. The Midleton ’keeper got down to smother it, but the ball popped back up to Busari, who finished into the corner of the net.

This seemed to rally Midleton and their striking duo were looking very impressive and dangerous.

Three minutes later the sides were level – a ball played over the top was finished expertly by Fintan Coady to give Midleton a lifeline.

