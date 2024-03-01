Bus service resumes on Monday for Moycullen to Educate Together National School

The bus service to Galway’s Educate Together National School from the Moycullen area will resume from Monday next.

The F5060 service has not been operational for a number of months due to difficulties getting drivers.





It follows the resumption of a bus for students in Oughterard and Moycullen earlier this month, after four months without a service.

Senator Seán Kyne has confirmed a new operator and driver will now provide the service from Monday March 4th,

